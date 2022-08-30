Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Up 18.3% in August

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.13. 345,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,389. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €44.00 ($44.90) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €27.50 ($28.06) to €23.50 ($23.98) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €170.00 ($173.47) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

