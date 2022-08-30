Comparing Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Veris Residential has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gaming and Leisure Properties and Veris Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 1 2 5 1 2.67 Veris Residential 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus target price of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.27%. Veris Residential has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.97%. Given Veris Residential’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 43.54% 16.30% 5.20% Veris Residential -10.63% -2.37% -0.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Veris Residential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.22 billion 10.54 $534.09 million $2.22 22.60 Veris Residential $329.32 million 3.76 -$119.04 million ($0.53) -25.66

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Veris Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Veris Residential on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment. For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit http://www.verisresidential.com/.

