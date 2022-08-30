Comparing Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) and AT&T (NYSE:T)

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) and AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Vivendi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of AT&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Vivendi pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. AT&T pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. AT&T pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivendi $11.33 billion 0.88 $28.72 billion N/A N/A AT&T $168.86 billion 0.75 $20.08 billion $2.72 6.54

This table compares Vivendi and AT&T’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vivendi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AT&T.

Volatility & Risk

Vivendi has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AT&T has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vivendi and AT&T, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivendi 0 2 9 0 2.82 AT&T 0 11 7 0 2.39

Vivendi presently has a consensus target price of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 46.58%. AT&T has a consensus target price of $23.78, indicating a potential upside of 33.73%. Given Vivendi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vivendi is more favorable than AT&T.

Profitability

This table compares Vivendi and AT&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivendi N/A N/A N/A AT&T 13.41% 13.11% 4.28%

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Havas Group segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Editis segment engages in the publishing of literature, educational, and reference books, as well as selling and distribution of books. The Prisma Media segment publishes online videos. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services and live performances through Olympia production, festival production, and venues. The Corporate segment offers centralized services. The New Initiative segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. It also provides data, voice, security, cloud solutions, outsourcing, and managed and professional services, as well as customer premises equipment for multinational corporations, small and mid-sized businesses, governmental, and wholesale customers. In addition, this segment offers broadband fiber and legacy telephony voice communication services to residential customers. It markets its communications services and products under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and AT&T Fiber brand names. The company's Latin America segment provides wireless services in Mexico; and video services in Latin America. This segment markets its services and products under the AT&T and Unefon brand names. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in 2005. AT&T Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

