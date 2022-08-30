Compass (NYSE:COMP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.05

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 2810113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COMP shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 71,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $289,680.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 479,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,922.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Compass news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 71,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $289,680.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 479,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,922.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $135,496.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,205 shares of company stock worth $713,226.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

