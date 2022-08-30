Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,300 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the July 31st total of 496,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 213.7 days.
Concordia Financial Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS CCRDF remained flat at $3.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. Concordia Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $4.15.
About Concordia Financial Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concordia Financial Group (CCRDF)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.