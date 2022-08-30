Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,300 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the July 31st total of 496,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 213.7 days.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCRDF remained flat at $3.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. Concordia Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Get Concordia Financial Group alerts:

About Concordia Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.