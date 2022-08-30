ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.10. The stock had a trading volume of 217,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,622. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.03. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $54.42 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.32.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.