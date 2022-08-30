Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.16 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded down 0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 52.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 52.62. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of 34.81 and a 52 week high of 69.31.

Insider Activity at Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.12 by 0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a return on equity of 141.93% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of 93.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 94.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elaine Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of 38.52 per share, for a total transaction of 38,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,765,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,250,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.