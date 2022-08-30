Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Shares Sold by Omni Event Management Ltd

Omni Event Management Ltd lessened its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTA. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,133,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 69,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSTA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,340. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Profile

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

