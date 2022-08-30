ContentBox 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24,574.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $400,142.55 and approximately $24,574.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00209830 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.