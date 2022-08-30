CONTRACOIN Trading Down 95.3% Over Last 7 Days (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $61,275.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 95.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00153970 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

