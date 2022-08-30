Contrasting Allbirds (BIRD) and Its Competitors

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Allbirds to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allbirds and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds $277.47 million -$45.37 million -6.01 Allbirds Competitors $2.04 billion $208.49 million 23.46

Allbirds’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds. Allbirds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

34.8% of Allbirds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Allbirds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Allbirds and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds -25.09% -23.75% -15.89% Allbirds Competitors -2.28% 15.60% 7.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Allbirds and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 6 8 0 2.57 Allbirds Competitors 232 1271 1987 58 2.53

Allbirds currently has a consensus target price of $10.86, suggesting a potential upside of 161.62%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 33.59%. Given Allbirds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allbirds is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Allbirds rivals beat Allbirds on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks. It sells its products through its retail stores in the United States and internationally, as well as online. Allbirds, Inc. was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. Allbirds, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

