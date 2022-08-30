Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.41. 2,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,543. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.11.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

