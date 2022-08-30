CoPuppy Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20,134.91 (CP)

CoPuppy (CP) traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, CoPuppy has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. CoPuppy has a total market cap of $20,134.91 and approximately $26,783.00 worth of CoPuppy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoPuppy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00134416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00082048 BTC.

CoPuppy Coin Profile

CoPuppy (CP) is a coin. CoPuppy’s total supply is 250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,880,000 coins. CoPuppy’s official Twitter account is @cryptoproglobal.

Buying and Selling CoPuppy

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoProfile is a blockchain based platform that focuses on creating a consolidated airdrop platform for ICO projects. The platform naturally aligns the long-term interests of stakeholders, with listed ICO projects getting the marketing exposure from the extensive network of investors who hold CryptoProfile’s native tokens (called CP). CP is an Ethereum-based token, CP holders are financially incentivized to also increase the marketing exposure of ICO projects within the ecosystem through the consolidated airdrop mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoPuppy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoPuppy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoPuppy using one of the exchanges listed above.

