Cortex Price Tops $0.12 (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $24.63 million and $1.48 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,346.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00135241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00080664 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 200,108,484 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cortex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

