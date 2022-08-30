CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Holdings Raised by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.33. The stock had a trading volume of 20,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,065. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.20 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

