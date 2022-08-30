Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Down 22.1% in August

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Couchbase Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,293. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.70.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

About Couchbase

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.