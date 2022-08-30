Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Down 22.1% in August

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Couchbase Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,293. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.70.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Couchbase
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.
About Couchbase
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Couchbase (BASE)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.