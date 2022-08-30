Cowen Cuts Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $35.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DOMO. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domo from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

DOMO opened at $20.74 on Friday. Domo has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $95.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $684.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.48.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at about $717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 47.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 169,999 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 71.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

