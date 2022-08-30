CPI Card Group (TSE:PMTS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

CPI Card Group Inc. (TSE:PMTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PMTS) shares fell 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$34.42 and last traded at C$34.51. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.03.
CPI Card Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$387.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41.
About CPI Card Group
CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.
Featured Stories
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.