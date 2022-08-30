Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lessened its stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Crane accounts for about 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Crane worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crane by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after buying an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Crane stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.57. 1,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.13. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

