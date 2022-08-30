Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2022

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of CCAP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 34,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 790.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 52,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $1,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.