Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.

Shares of CCAP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 34,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 790.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 52,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $1,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

