Critical Analysis: Ryan Specialty (RYAN) versus Its Competitors

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ryan Specialty to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 52.62% 5.91% Ryan Specialty Competitors 4.15% 19.01% 2.87%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ryan Specialty Competitors 138 895 1126 27 2.48

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ryan Specialty and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus price target of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 0.93%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 40.54%. Given Ryan Specialty’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion $65.87 million 203.95 Ryan Specialty Competitors $9.41 billion $814.92 million 33.72

Ryan Specialty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty. Ryan Specialty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

