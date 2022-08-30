Critical Survey: E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) & CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -6.71% 1.75% 1.11% CSG Systems International 4.21% 21.23% 6.65%

Volatility and Risk

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

94.8% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of E2open Parent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares E2open Parent and CSG Systems International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $425.56 million 4.99 -$165.78 million ($0.15) -46.93 CSG Systems International $1.05 billion 1.77 $72.33 million $1.40 41.24

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for E2open Parent and CSG Systems International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 0 3 0 3.00 CSG Systems International 0 0 3 0 3.00

E2open Parent presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 88.21%. CSG Systems International has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.43%. Given E2open Parent’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats E2open Parent on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. to the North American cable and satellite markets. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

