Cross Creek Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,943 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,943 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. UiPath makes up about 0.1% of Cross Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,075 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,065 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 266,560 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 82,897 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 511.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 88,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.30. 167,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,311. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on UiPath from $57.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

