Cross Creek Advisors LLC Has $6.83 Million Position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Cross Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,536,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,674 shares during the quarter. Bright Health Group accounts for about 11.2% of Cross Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cross Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Health Group were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 270,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Health Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bright Health Group by 96.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 432,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 212,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. 21,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 117.73% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHG. Cowen lowered their target price on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

