CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.31-1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.223-2.232 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.31-$1.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,831,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of -244.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.13. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $516,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

