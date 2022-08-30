Crypto Kombat 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.00 (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded down 43.3% against the US dollar. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00009474 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Kombat has a market cap of $19,144.68 and $13.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001639 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00829059 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Crypto Kombat
Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Crypto Kombat
Receive News & Updates for Crypto Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.