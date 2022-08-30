CUDOS (CUDOS) Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $21.79 million and $218,067.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One CUDOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,754.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005167 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004037 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00133341 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00032618 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00082015 BTC.
CUDOS Coin Profile
CUDOS is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
