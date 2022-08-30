CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,870,096,000 after purchasing an additional 414,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,677,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,485,539,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CVS traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.14. The stock had a trading volume of 146,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,209. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.54. The company has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

