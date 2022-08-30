D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 7,399 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,382.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,382.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3 %

META stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.08. The stock had a trading volume of 296,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,567,248. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.78. The company has a market capitalization of $422.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

