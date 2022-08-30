D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 247,069 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 247,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 43,058 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 22,365 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.50. 1,378,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.