D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 2,726 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 185,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,466,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.88. 33,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $299.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.65.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

