D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $13.50 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.1 %

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.85. 11,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,392. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.71. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

