D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $9.43 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Duke Energy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 476,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,257,000 after purchasing an additional 40,763 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in Duke Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 190,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.35. 24,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day moving average of $108.13. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

