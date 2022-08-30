D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 436,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $16,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,176,000 after buying an additional 2,300,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,598,000 after buying an additional 831,987 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,260,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,575,000 after purchasing an additional 854,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,347,000 after purchasing an additional 147,279 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.69. 116,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,346. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.