D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 92,501 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,501 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after acquiring an additional 195,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,590,698. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

