D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,926 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.03. The stock had a trading volume of 58,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.03. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

