D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,008,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,638,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 331,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after buying an additional 43,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,168,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,120,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.73. 47,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,560,508. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

