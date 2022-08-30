D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.55% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $15,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of FV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.90. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $51.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

