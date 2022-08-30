D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 10,264 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.70. 3,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.12. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

