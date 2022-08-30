D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 19,665 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,665 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.64. 6,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $149.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.