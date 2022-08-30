D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,147 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $16,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $859,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,547 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,125,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.24.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

NYSE NTR traded down $3.75 on Tuesday, reaching $95.27. 109,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,672. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.13. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

