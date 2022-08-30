Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Daiichi Sankyo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 42,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,775. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

