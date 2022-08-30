Daikicoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.65 Million (DIC)

Daikicoin (DIC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Daikicoin has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $31,381.00 worth of Daikicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Daikicoin has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar. One Daikicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00815041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Daikicoin

Daikicoin’s total supply is 210,361,557 coins and its circulating supply is 210,538,806 coins. The official website for Daikicoin is daikicoin.org. Daikicoin’s official Twitter account is @DaikicoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Daikicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Daikicoin coin was generated in January 2017, and has been backed by a dedicated digital currency exchange March 2018. It is designed for the entrepreneurs and allows individuals to make a cost-effective, secure, and fast transaction via decentralized peer51 to-peer network. “

Daikicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daikicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daikicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Daikicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

