Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $26.53 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 28.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $293.58. 117,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,333. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.54 and a 200 day moving average of $304.65. The stock has a market cap of $300.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

