Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 31,709 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.5% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $33,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $65,170,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

AXP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.53. The company had a trading volume of 114,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,518. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.73 and a 200 day moving average of $166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

