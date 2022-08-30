Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,503 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.5% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $31,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $555,083,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BK traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 98,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,218. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

