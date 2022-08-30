Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.79 and last traded at $67.76. Approximately 6,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 277,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Danaos Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.94.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,966,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 37,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 2,111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 265,413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

