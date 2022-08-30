DATA Price Up 7% Over Last Week (DTA)

DATA (DTA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One DATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DATA has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $485,464.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,845.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00134092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00081913 BTC.

DATA Profile

DTA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. The official website for DATA is data.eco. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATA

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

