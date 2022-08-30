DAV Coin Trading Up 4.9% This Week (DAV)

DAV Coin (DAV) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $520,691.17 and $286.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAV Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

