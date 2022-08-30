Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 250 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 33,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

